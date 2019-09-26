From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why is salvation spoken of as a gift from God?
— G.O.
Dear G.O.: Imagine having a wealthy relative, and one day an attorney advises that he or she has died and left you a million dollars that has been deposited in your name. You are told you can draw it out at any time. What would you do? Would you say, “Well, this cannot be true; I’ll just forget about the call?” No, you would act on it, accepting by faith that what the attorney had told you was true; you were now a millionaire.
In a much greater way, God is rich in mercy and grace toward us and offers us the gift of salvation paid for with His blood shed to cover our sins. He has done everything to provide for our eternal life, but we must receive it through repentance of sin and our faith in Him to save us.
Salvation is an act of God, and a gift from God. Salvation is initiated by God, wrought by God, and sustained by God. He holds in His hand the priceless, precious, eternal gift of salvation, and He bids us to take it without money and without price, for He has paid it all.
God’s generosity does not end there. He wants us to draw upon His riches every day — the riches of His wisdom, strength, truth, power, and presence. He offers us abundant life and He stands waiting for us to reach out our hand to Him in obedience and live life pleasing to Him.
Those who accept this gift do not owe God in payment for salvation, but we do owe God a life of undivided devotion and service, and this brings great joy to Him and ongoing blessing to us.