From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I play college baseball and am also a youth pastor. I like to use sports analogies in my messages but am criticized for it. Is this wrong?
— C.B.
Dear C.B.: The Apostle Paul spoke of athletics (1 Corinthians 9, 2 Timothy 2), writing about competing according to the rules and winning the prize.
Years ago in the seventh game of the World Series, the score was tied in the last inning with two outs. The batter came to the plate and hit a home run out of the park. The crowd went wild. For baseball fans, it is about the most exciting thing that can happen. But when the hero crossed home plate to score, the umpire yelled, “Out!” The crowd was stunned. The umpire explained that the batter had not followed the rules — he failed to touch first base.
It is human nature to defy the rules of God. Many, for instance, are Christians outwardly; they go to church and talk about being baptized, but they’ve missed the most important thing — they have not been born again. They haven’t touched first base, which is acknowledging their sin before God and repenting.
Nicodemus was one such man who came to Jesus. Though he was deeply religious, fasting, tithing, and teaching theology — he was not satisfied. He had missed first base — salvation, and then Jesus told Him what it means to be “born again.”
Salvation in Christ means being born again. We are all born physically, but to get to Heaven, one must be born spiritually. This is the gift of God that only He can give, and He freely gives it when we repent of our sin and come to Him with a humble heart by faith. This is truth.