From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why does our culture always talk about a broken heart or a glad heart? The heart is simply another part of the body like the brain that does our thinking and our lungs that give us breath.
– P.H.
Dear P.H.: The human heart beats about 100,000 strokes every 24 hours. It contracts about 4,000 times an hour. Our entire blood supply circulates through our hearts every four minutes. No wonder doctors urge us to take care of our hearts!
Scripture speaks of the heart, but not in the way of a life-sustaining muscle. It’s talking about our entire inner being. The heart is the seat of our emotions, the seat of decisive action, and the seat of belief (as well as doubt). The heart symbolizes the center of our moral, spiritual, and intellectual life. It is the seat of our conscience and life. And God knows our hearts well. The Almighty God searches our hearts, weighs our hearts according to Scripture, opens our hearts to His truth, and gives us new hearts when we come to Christ, sensitive to His presence, His leading, and His love.
When we say, “My heart is breaking,” it doesn’t mean that the muscle (heart) is coming apart; we understand it as the very center of life. Salvation in Christ heals the very heart of man’s disease called sin. We must search the Scriptures and learn about the Savior. His Word has a purifying effect upon the heart, mind and soul of man. God reveals Himself to those who seek Him. We must never hesitate to take our greatest concerns and thoughts to God. He already knows what’s “on our heart,” but He wants us to come to Him with our burdens because He will carry those burdens for us. “Cast your burden on the Lord, and He shall sustain you” (Psalm 55:22).
