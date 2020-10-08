From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why do Christians talk about giving their heart to the Lord? The heart is simply a muscle, right?
— H.C.
Dear H.C.: The human heart beats about 100,000 strokes every 24 hours. It contracts about 4,000 times an hour. Our entire blood supply circulates through our hearts every four minutes. No wonder doctors urge us to take care of our hearts!
As amazing as it is, when Scripture talks about the heart, it’s not talking about that life- sustaining muscle. It’s talking about our entire inner being. The heart is the seat of our emotions, the seat of decisive action, and the seat of belief (as well as doubt). The heart symbolizes the center of our moral, spiritual, and intellectual life. It is the seat of our conscience and life. And God knows our hearts well. The Almighty God searches our hearts, weighs our hearts by the teaching of Scripture, opens our hearts to His truth, and gives us new hearts when we come to Christ, sensitive to His presence, His leading, and His love.
When we say, “My heart is breaking,” it doesn’t mean that the muscle (heart) is coming apart; we understand it as the very center of life. The muscle simply shows that it is alive or dead.
Salvation in Christ heals the very heart of man’s disease and that is sin. Search the Scriptures and learn about the Savior. His Word has a purifying effect upon the heart, mind, and soul of man. God reveals Himself to those who seek Him. Don’t ever hesitate to take to your greatest concerns and thoughts to God.
He already knows what is “on your heart,” but He wants you to come to Him with your burdens because He will carry those burdens for you. “Cast your burden on the Lord, and He shall sustain you” (Psalm 55:22).