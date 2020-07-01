From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why do Christians claim that their faith is different from all other religions in the world, and is Humanism a religion or simply the way of human life?
– W.R.
Dear W.R.: Many voices make many claims.
Atheists say there is no God. Polytheism may allow that Jesus is one of many gods. Others say that Jesus is the first of the divine creation, not eternally God. But Christians boldly echo the ringing conviction of the Apostle Peter: “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God” (Matthew 16:16).
The founders of the various religions of the world have died and been buried. But Christ is alive! Salvation cannot be found in any other name but Jesus.
“There is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved” (Acts 4:12).
Something distinguishes the faith of Christ’s followers from all the religions of the world. Not only does it carry the truth of the redemption, by the death of our Savior for our sins on the cross, but it carries the fact that Christ rose again.
Humanism has become for many a polite name for a vocal, aggressive, influential crusade against religion in the name of social and moral advance. There is nothing new about humanism. It is the yielding to Satan’s first temptation of Adam and Eve to put in their minds that they could be as gods (Genesis 3:5).
There are countless religions in the world, and many begin with some flashes of true light, but they end in utter darkness. Even the most casual observer soon discovers that the Bible is radically different. It is the only Book that offers redemption to mankind and points the way out of our dilemma.
It’s time to put our trust and faith in God who gave His all for us.