From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Living on the East Coast is fun, but I’m filled with terror when hurricane season arrives, and I take every precaution there is. But some of my friends seem to laugh at a coming storm. Is fear a sin?
— N.D.
Dear N.D.: Fear grips people’s hearts when danger lurks. People have faced ominous storms since the beginning of time. Many face them with defiance, refusing to pay attention to the warnings or prepare for catastrophe, only to be caught in the storm’s fury. There was a day when forecasters could not tell us with precision when storms would hit, but that didn’t prevent Mother Nature from sending her warnings — in the wind, in the falling temperature, and by darkened clouds in the sky. We now have the benefit of technology to track storms by the minute and should be thankful for newscasts that help prepare us for storms in life.
Jesus predicted storms would come and he used weather conditions as an analogy, saying, “When you see a cloud rising in the west, immediately you say, ‘It’s going to rain,’ and it does. And when the south wind blows, you say, ‘It’s going to be hot,’ and it is. … You know how to interpret the appearance of the earth and the sky. How is it that you don’t know how to interpret this present time?” (Luke 12:54-56, NIV).
Battering storms come that bring personal suffering and fear that grip the hearts of those who suffer because of them. People should not only do what is necessary to protect themselves and their families, but people should be ready to respond to those who have been caught in storms and need refuge. The greatest news we can give them, however, is the safety found through the salvation of the Lord Jesus Christ.