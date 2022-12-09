From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I hear more news commentators proclaim that the world’s in a real mess with no answers on the horizon, completely dismissing that Jesus is the answer. Yet much of the world still celebrates the birth of Jesus while denying who He really is.
– C.C.
Dear C.C.: The human race continues to rush from crisis to crisis as war clouds hover. One editorial asked, “”What shall we do to be saved?” — almost the very question the jailer at Philippi asked the Apostle Paul.
Sir James Orr, one of the world’s greatest scientists, wrote, “The whole race is crumbling to destruction. The nations are insane.” He sounded like the Prophet Jeremiah, who said, “The nations drank her wine; therefore the nations are deranged” (Jeremiah 51:7). History has proven Jeremiah right.
Not only is the world itself facing crisis, but Christianity beholds giants rising to contend with it — more powerful, more worldwide in the influence they are able to exert — than any the church has known since the downfall of paganism in Europe 1,500 years ago.
Students are being taught to deny God and deify man. The Bible says that a day would come when mankind would turn away their eyes from the truth and believe a lie. This naturalistic attitude can be found in much of our contemporary literature about Christ Himself. The virgin birth is denied, the bodily resurrection of Christ is proclaimed a myth. They say Christ was a good man, but that He was not God. Yet the world still recognizes Christmas as representing the miraculous birth of the Savior. Regardless of what the world claims, Jesus came to bring salvation, and He is coming again!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Susan Suarez, new director of The Well, has had little trouble settling into the role since taking over in October.
What embodies the spirit of a Mariner? What best visually represents the familiar mascot at College of Coastal Georgia?
Some minor work on other projects has delayed the demolition of the former Golden Isles Inn on U.S. 17 and the adjacent trailer park, but the construction contractor on the job says it will happen.
Mayor Cosby Johnson fielded questions from members of the Brunswick Exchange Club Tuesday during the group’s weekly luncheon.
Outgoing Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said the physical and emotional strain of constant public criticism played a role in his decision to depart for an executive law enforcement position.
Members of the local school board praised the strong and swift response Glynn County law enforcement officials and school resource officers had to the recent fake shooting threat at Brunswick High School.