Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 18 and dating a nice guy who my parents both like. Whenever we go out together, my parents have a rule that he has to come into the house and talk to them for 10 to 15 minutes, and sometimes, my younger sister comes out of her room and pushes her way into the conversation as well because she’s nosy and likes to snoop all the time. The opportunity for her to witness these conversations and to even be allowed to chime in is too delicious for her to pass up.
My problem is that my younger sister is so childish that she embarrasses me and asks dumb, rude questions to my boyfriend like, “Have you kissed my sister yet?”
I told my parents that my sister embarrasses me and that they should tell her to stop being so childish. What makes things worse for me is that my boyfriend thinks my little sister is cute and harmless. He actually has told me that he doesn’t mind her behavior, since she’s just a kid.
— Embarrassed Older Sister, via email
Dear Embarrassed Older Sister: Lighten up! Since your boyfriend isn’t bothered by your sister’s behavior, why should it bother you? I think you’re blowing your sister’s behavior out of proportion. It could be that she’s actually inadvertently doing you a favor, since your parents by now have obviously noticed that your boyfriend rolls well with your sister’s nosy questions. He’s showing a calm maturity that your parents likely find reassuring.
Instead of being upset during her performance, just smile and gently shake your head, like you’re pretending to be upset — but do so in a way that all in the room know you’re not. You might even laugh and just move on without saying anything else. Look at her behavior as humorous!
We all could use a few more laughs these days in these difficult times. In fact, if your sister has some cute, clean jokes, have her send a couple to me. I’m always looking for fresh material!