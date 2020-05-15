Dr. Wallace:
My boyfriend gave me a pair of expensive sunglasses for my birthday. One of my close friends told me my boyfriend stole these glasses from a fancy department store. When I asked my boyfriend about this, he admitted he’s wiped out. He explained he didn’t have the money to pay for them, and he knew how much I really wanted them as a birthday gift.
Now what do I do with them? Should I keep them, throw them away or give them back to my boyfriend? One of my close girlfriends thinks I should just keep them. She thinks it’s sweet that he took such a big risk to steal them just to please me. She said he’s like a modern Robin Hood.
Please give me your advice. I love these sunglasses, and they are exactly the ones I wanted. But now I feel really guilty, and even dirty, whenever I wear them.
— Shaded and Confused,
via email
Dear Shaded And Confused: Your boyfriend is not a Robin Hood; he is a shoplifter, and that makes him a criminal. Your girlfriend has a warped sense of values. Find out exactly where your boyfriend stole the sunglasses, and mail them back to the department store with a note explaining that someone stole them to give them to you as a birthday gift and that you understand they came from that exact store.
When you do this, please do this right. Take care to clean the glasses carefully and put them back in the original packaging the very best you can. Be sure to pack them carefully in bubble wrap in a small cardboard box so that they are not damaged as they are shipped back to that store’s returns department.
My next bit of advice for you is to unload your boyfriend. His character has a serious flaw — as does your girlfriend’s. At the very least, let her know that you will take pride in doing the right thing, and returning a stolen item is definitely the right thing to do.