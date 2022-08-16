Our Tuesday series today features a focus on summer safety. August is the hottest month of the year in North America, and this particular summer thus far has been an absolute scorcher. We are right now in the middle of the hottest weeks of the year for most American families.
Since we all usually spend more time outdoors at this time of year, everyone in every age group faces higher health risks at this particular time of the year. We all know by now not to leave pets or small children in hot vehicles at this time of year, but there is much more to consider. In recent years, there have been an average of over 700 heat-related deaths each year, in addition to over 50,000 Americans who visit emergency rooms with heat-related problems due to extreme exposure and even overexertion in hot temperatures.
So, with this in mind, here are strategies for staying safe in the sun, on the road and anywhere you might find yourself and your family this summer:
• Take special care to keep an eye out for symptoms of stress related to heat exposure. These include heat exhaustion that can be brought about via excessive loss of water and body salts. Weakness, extreme thirst, vomiting, headaches, muscle cramps and dizziness are symptoms of the onset or development of heat exhaustion. Heat cramps are another symptom of heat exhaustion. These cramps are typically felt in the abdomen, arms and legs. When treated quickly, these symptoms typically only persist for a half-hour to an hour, and the person exposed normally recovers completely within a day or two.
• Always remember that everyone is at risk, even though we typically think of the elderly and very young as the most vulnerable, which is true. But anyone at any age can experience extreme heat stress. Take care to not participate in extreme physical exertion such as running, extreme hiking or sports playing for long periods of time.
• Hydration is key, so continuously plan to drink plenty of water and even consume foods such as watermelon that have high water content. Other helpful foods include cucumbers, tomatoes, cantaloupe and blueberries.
• Keep an eye on weather reports and constantly check to see what the temperature and heat index will be in the area you’re planning to be spending time outdoors. When we travel to other regions of the country, we often don’t realize how much the combination of heat and humidity taxes the human body. Accordingly, shorten the time spent exercising outdoors. If any member of your party begins to show signs of heat exhaustion, immediately move them to a shaded area. Apply ice to the back of the neck and immediately have them consume cold water and any sports beverage that may contain electrolytes.
• Seek to avoid heatstroke at all costs. Heatstroke can occur when a body loses its ability to sweat and therefore fails to cool down. This can quickly become a life-threatening condition and requires urgent medical attention. The symptoms of heatstroke include a high fever, a rapid heart rate, fatigue, confusion and dizziness. Nausea sometimes is present, and in severe cases unconsciousness can occur. Plan to enjoy your time outdoors but absolutely limit deep stress to everyone’s body, no matter their age or level of fitness. No one is impervious to heat stress or even heatstroke. A 911 call should be made immediately if there are any signs at all of possible heatstroke.
• Prevent problems before they occur by dressing lightly in light-colored clothing that is also lightweight. Use hats to keep heat and direct sunlight off of the head. Drink lots of water and always remember to only participate in moderate activities in extreme heat, and even then, only for short durations of time. Take several breaks along the way, preferably in shaded areas when possible.