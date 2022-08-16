Our Tuesday series today features a focus on summer safety. August is the hottest month of the year in North America, and this particular summer thus far has been an absolute scorcher. We are right now in the middle of the hottest weeks of the year for most American families.

Since we all usually spend more time outdoors at this time of year, everyone in every age group faces higher health risks at this particular time of the year. We all know by now not to leave pets or small children in hot vehicles at this time of year, but there is much more to consider. In recent years, there have been an average of over 700 heat-related deaths each year, in addition to over 50,000 Americans who visit emergency rooms with heat-related problems due to extreme exposure and even overexertion in hot temperatures.

