From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why do some people scoff at the prospect of the second coming of Christ?
— S.S.
Dear S.S.: The Bible says, “Knowing this first, that scoffers will come in the last days, walking according to their own lusts” (2 Peter 3:3). Scoffers are everywhere. They scoff at the Bible. They scoff at the idea of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. They scoff at His second coming, because they live their lives according to their own ways, completely ignoring the Scripture that has stood the test of time.
Scoffers don’t want to live for God; they want to live for themselves. They want to influence as many as they can to turn their backs on the God of truth. They’re interested in their own pleasure and feeding their own desires. The whole point is that they don’t want Christ to disturb them in their sins. They don’t want to be disturbed in their lustful adventures.
The Bible gives reason for their delusion. They ask: “Where is the promise of His coming?... All things continue as they were from the beginning of creation” (2 Peter 3:4). So people continue to say, “We’ve had one upheaval in history after another. But Christ hasn’t come. This is foolish doctrine!” But the Bible says that they are willingly ignorant. They want to be spiritually blind. Their wills are hardened by their sins.
They also forget God’s great proclamation: “The Lord is not slack concerning His promise… but is long suffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance [eternal life in Christ]” (2 Peter 3:9).
This is the gracious and abundant mercy of God. For those who do not know Him today, do not turn away, but repent with a contrite heart and receive Him without delay.