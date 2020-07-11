From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have wandered away from Bible reading. Does God forgive us when we get distracted?
— D.B.
Dear D.B: For those who have had a long-distance relationship with the Lord and His holy Word, renew acquaintance by praying to the Lord and opening up His Word. Read the gospel of John, considered one of the most profound books in the New Testament. The gospels of Matthew, Mark, and Luke work together with the book of John in telling the story of Jesus Christ and the sacrifice He made for mankind to find peace with God and to live according to His statutes and commands in order to have fulfilled lives.
The Bible says, “Oh, taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the man who trusts in Him” (Psalm 34:8). Often doctors prescribe special diets to the sick rather than prescription drugs. Carefully followed dietary orders can bring the body back to a healthy state. This is the principle of reading, believing, and studying God’s Word when it comes to having a healthy spiritual life.
Jesus said, “Those who are well have no need of a physician, but those who are sick” (Matthew 9:12). The whole world is sick with sin.
This disease has permeated our minds, bodies and souls. Christ has provided the cure. We must open our hearts to Him and let Him cut away the sin that clouds and darkens our minds. He promises to bring healing through salvation found only in Him.
There is a fountain of inspiration found in Scripture, and there we find the Lord’s practical counsel and sure guidance. It’s a treasure chest of wisdom, and it shouldn’t be tapped only when we find ourselves in need, but at all times, praising Him for the gift of His infinite knowledge. Lay hold of the storehouse of God’s love and “grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” (2 Peter 3:18).