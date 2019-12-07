From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The United States is on a slippery slope. When we think of our history and the military sacrifice, is seems all in vain. I pray that we will humble ourselves and turn back to God.
— A.R.
Dear A.R.: The Los Angeles Times carried an ad that read: “Spend Now — Pay Later!” We are always chasing after what the world says is better. Before we know it, we have exchanged faith in God for following the gods of this world. This is the repetitive history of the human race. A thought-provoking quotation appeared in the paper around the time of America’s 200th birthday and has been reprinted several times since then:
The world’s great civilizations averaged a cycle of 200 years. Those societies progressed through this sequence:
From bondage to spiritual faith.
From spiritual faith to great courage.
From great courage to liberty.
From liberty to abundance.
From abundance to selfishness.
From selfishness to complacency.
From complacency to apathy.
From apathy to dependency.
From dependency back again into bondage.
As America remembers Pearl Harbor Day, its citizens should take heed. This is the story of the human race. We want God to bless us, and when He does we gladly accept His blessings. When bad things happen, however, we forget His blessings and blame our bad times on Him. This is why the Lord told Solomon that His people must turn from their wicked ways and humble themselves before He would bring healing. There are those who are rewriting America’s rich heritage, arguing that its founders never intended for the nation to be “under God.” But the prized documents say otherwise. We must seek His face for direction and turn from the wickedness of sin that will destroy us. Then, by faith, we must accept God’s response with gladness.