From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My husband and I are trying to instill in our children a respect for the older generations, particularly since we’ve realized that we’re nearing retirement age and, quite honestly, dreading what follows. It’s caused us to reconsider much of what our parents taught us — remember what you’ve learned in each stage of life and pass it on to those who follow. As we “remember,” we’ve come to realize that each stage of life is a blessing from the Lord. Younger generations don’t pay much mind to the elderly and they’re missing out. What’s the message from Scripture that would help the young to revere those who have walked the journey of life before them?
– A.P.
Dear A.P.: The Old Testament is filled with remembrances, saying, “Remember the former things of old” (Isaiah 46:9). Society today may not like the word old, yet young people pay a small fortune for jeans that look old. Collectors put the highest value on antiques because they are … old! Others buy old clunkers, restore them, and then proudly drive down the highway showing off… the old.
The days when the aged were admired, looked up to, and respected are gone. This should not be. The Bible has a great deal to say about the older generations and that the younger generations are to respect them and learn from them. God urges the human race to commit their lives to Him in youth. For He will give meaning to life and guide them along the way while enjoying the blessings He brings.
Remembering what God says is important. We are also told that God can choose not to remember. For those who repent and received Christ as Savior, God says, “Their sin I will remember no more” (Jeremiah 31:34). This is a wonderful promise from the Lord that belongs to everyone who obeys and lives for Him.
