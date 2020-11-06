Dear Teens:
This week, our theme has focused on health and wellness as we looked at how the nation of Singapore is making their anti-smoking laws even stronger in 2021. Today, we will take a look at cancer prevention. Many lifestyle factors are known or strongly suspected of being conducive to the development of cancer in the human body. We all wish to prevent this horrible disease, and there are preventative measures that can be implemented on a daily basis to help protect oneself.
I am very impressed with how today’s teenagers and young people study methods to make themselves healthier and keep up a healthy lifestyle. Never before has so much information been available to those who wish to improve their health.
With that in mind, here’s a list that serves as a reminder to teens and everyone who strives to stay healthy:
• Eat more cabbage-family vegetables. Studies showed these vegetables appear to protect you against colorectal, stomach and respiratory cancers. Some of the most favored in this regard are broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and kale.
• Add high-fiber foods. A high-fiber diet may protect you against colon cancer. Fiber occurs in whole grains, fruits and vegetables, including peaches, strawberries, potatoes, spinach, tomatoes, wheat and bran cereal, rice, popcorn and whole-wheat bread.
• Choose foods with vitamin A. These may help you protect against the cancers of the esophagus, larynx and lungs. Fresh foods with beta-carotene, such as carrots, peaches, apricot, squash and broccoli, are the best sources of vitamin A, not vitamin pills.
• Do the same for vitamin C. This vitamin may help protect you against cancers of the esophagus and stomach. You’ll find it naturally and fresh fruits and vegetables such as grapefruit, oranges, strawberries, red and green peppers, broccoli and tomatoes.
• Focus on weight control. Obesity is linked to cancers of the uterus, bladder, breast and colon. Exercise and lower-calorie intake both help you avoid carrying too much weight. Walking is an ideal exercise for most people, and it strengthens you for other sports. Always check with your physician before undertaking any strenuous activity or beginning a diet.
• Seek to eliminate trans fats from your diet. A high fat intake increases your risk of breast, colon and prostate cancer. Fat-bloated calories quickly contribute to weight gain, especially if you don’t exercise. Seek to cut overall fat intake by eating lean meat, fish, skinless poultry and low-fat dairy products. Avoid pastries and candies, or consume them only occasionally in moderation.
• Subtract salt-cured, smoked and nitrate-cured foods. Cancers of the esophagus and stomach are common in countries where these foods are eaten in large quantities. Indulge in bacon, ham, hot dogs and salt-cured fish only occasionally, if at all.
• Stop smoking cigarettes! Smoking is the biggest cancer risk — the main cause of lung cancer and 30% of all cancer deaths in the U.S. Smoking at home means more respiratory and allergic ailments for others subjected to secondhand smoke, which is especially harmful to children. Pregnant women who smoke during pregnancy subject their unborn children to potential harm. Chewing tobaccos are harmful and create severe risk for the development of mouth and throat cancer.