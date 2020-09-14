Dear Doctor Wallace:
I recycle newspapers and paper products because I want to help our environment by saving our wonderful trees. And, of course, I also enjoy getting the bonus of being paid money for selling these paper products. I thought I was in a win-win situation. But I saw a television program that talked about tree farms, and it said that recycling newspaper products is not saving our trees.
Are conservation advocates like me actually being fooled? Is it worth my time to recycle paper and paper products these days? I do my best to only buy paper products that are made from recycled paper!
— Serious Recycler,
via email
Dear Serious Recycler: Almost all of our paper comes from the many tree farms in the United States and Canada. Because of these farms, there are more trees growing in these two countries compared to 100 years ago. It’s true that recycling paper and paper products is not primarily for the conservation of forests; instead, it reduces landfill waste, which, in turn, helps our environment. But there is actually more good news for you to focus on. Each ton (2,000 pounds) of recycled paper saves approximately 17 trees, 380 gallons of oil, 4,000 kilowatts of energy and 7,000 gallons of water. These additional savings occur because paper is far easier to break down than wood is; therefore, it takes much less energy and water to do so!