Dear Abby:
I am in my 60s, single and childless. I was raised by parents who had issues, and I did not have a nurturing childhood. As a result, for decades I had a chaotic life and turned to alcohol and drugs to soothe my emotional pain.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dear Abby:
I am in my 60s, single and childless. I was raised by parents who had issues, and I did not have a nurturing childhood. As a result, for decades I had a chaotic life and turned to alcohol and drugs to soothe my emotional pain.
I have been drug-free and sober for many years. Still, I’m troubled when I see how abnormal and dysfunctional my life was and what I have missed that normal people get to enjoy — like marriage, children and grandchildren. My sadness and loneliness are so overwhelming that some days I don’t want to get out of bed. I’m finding it very hard to discover a purpose. Any suggestions?
— Wounded In California
Dear Wounded: You cannot change the past, but you can certainly change the future. The first step should be to consult a licensed mental health professional about your deep depression. With talk therapy and medication, you may finally be able to overcome it. Once you are stable again, your therapist may also work with you to help you decide how to fill those empty spaces in your life. Please don’t wait to reach out.
Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Glynn County Schools recently celebrated a rise in its high school graduation rate.
Long overdue renovations to the playground at Neptune Park are underway with a goal to complete the work within two weeks.
Fire destroyed the Pawn Depot at 3566 Community Road in Brunswick, engulfing the building during a thunderstorm shortly after midnight Thursday, Brunswick Fire Department Deputy Chief John Tyre said.
Nothing hurts a show like too much exposition, declared a young actor on Glynn Academy’s auditorium stage.
Friends and family describe Trevon Armstrong as a “prayer warrior,” a hard-working young father who was dedicated to setting an example of integrity for his 9-year-old son to follow.
The former Golden Isles Inn and a trailer park on U.S. 17 could come down in the next 45 days as the developer prepares to construct a new housing and commercial complex on the site.