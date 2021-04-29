Dear Abby:

I work as a receptionist in a small medical office. I love my job, but I cannot tolerate when my co-workers make fun of our patients. Sometimes it happens while the patients are still in the exam rooms, maybe within earshot. Even the doctor contributes to this crudeness.

Some examples: “Did you see the size of that guy’s nose?” or, “What’s with the color of her hair?” or, “He smells like he hasn’t had a bath in weeks.” This goes on throughout the day every day. Is there anything I can do or say to change this mindset? We have great patients.

— At A Loss For Words

Dear At A Loss: The person who’s responsible for the lack of respect for the patients is your employer, the doctor. If this is happening sometimes within earshot of the patients, I am, frankly, shocked that he or she has a medical practice.

There is nothing you can do to change the culture in that environment. Because it upsets you — and I can certainly see why it would — you might be happier working for another doctor.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

WWII vet honored

WWII vet honored

Johnny Robinson has every reason to have powerful and sometimes painful memories of his service in the U.S. Army.

+6
Golden Ray "about half what it was"

Golden Ray "about half what it was"

The engine section of the shipwreck Golden Ray hung suspended above the water Monday morning, its 6,300 tons held aloft like the spoils of victory in the arches of the towering VB 10,000 crane vessel.

Community coming together for GIYO performance

Community coming together for GIYO performance

The community will have a chance this Saturday to enjoy the music and history of the city of Brunswick while supporting local student musicians at a final performance of the Music in the Squares series.