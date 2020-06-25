From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It’s been said that if a person does good to someone even for a selfish motive, that they have still done good. Is this true?
— D.G.
Dear D.G.: “All the ways of a man are pure in his own eyes, but the Lord weights the spirits” (Proverbs 16:2). There is a mystery about sin, but in the Bible you will find the answers to the questions and the problems of life.
We tend to get sidetracked when we look at our own good. We miss the fact that mankind is weighed down by our own sin.
When one does something good for another that person can take advantage of that goodness because of his or her own sin. It doesn’t change the fact that something good was done, it simply highlights the fact that man’s heart by nature is evil.
Man rebelled against God after God had given man a perfect environment. This is what happened at the beginning of time; man said, “I don’t need You, God. I can build my world without You.” Rebellion against God is sin. When mankind took that position, suffering entered the world.
Sin is the reason we have afflictions. Remember, Satan is the author of sin. This is why Jesus came. To give us new life. For those who belong to the Lord, we have the privilege of demonstrating more than human love. We were never promised to escape life’s difficulties, but to point people to Christ and His forgiveness.
“But love your enemies, do good, and lend, hoping for nothing in return; and your reward will be great” (Luke 6:35). This is a difficult message, but not if we pray first and ask the Lord to guide and direct us in all that we do so that our motives will be pure before Him.