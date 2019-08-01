Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 19, and I just quit smoking four months ago because my fiance asked me to. Since I love him more than I love tobacco, I quit cold turkey. I will admit that since I quit, I have been tempted to vape, but I understand I would still be taking in tobacco and vaping is not healthy either. I briefly thought about asking my fiance if I could vape for a while, but then I realized how weak that would sound, so I abandoned that idea. We want to have children sometime soon, and the mental picture I have in my mind of me holding a baby in one arm and vaping with the other arm caused me to shudder when I first had the thought.
I’ve needed an outlet to focus on since I quit, so during the first month of being smoke-free, I did some research on smoking. I’d like to list a few facts I found along the way that your readers may find useful:
• The younger one starts, the more likely one will remain a smoker and die prematurely.
• Since the mid-1950s, overall smoking rates among adults have steadily declined; however, smoking rates among people under age 17 have remained constant.
• Ten percent of high school seniors smoke daily.
• High school graduates are less likely to smoke then high school dropouts. The more educated people are, the better informed they are about the health hazards of smoking.
• Children whose parents smoke are twice as likely to smoke than children of nonsmokers.
— Ex-Smoker,
via email
Dear Ex-Smoker: Thanks for the useful information, and congratulations on being an ex-smoker! I find it impressive that you chose to channel your time to research the pitfalls of your former habit and share your findings.