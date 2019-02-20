Hello, Dear Readers!
Welcome to our next installment of your letters!
We continue to get mail about the column about “hanger,” the irritability that can accompany a drop in blood glucose.
“You didn’t mention the possibility of a disease being the root of the problem,” a reader said. “I am not sure about other diseases, but I know this can happen with diabetes as it happens to both my daughter and me. Eating will fix the problem for a while, but it will return. One thing that really helps when you’re dealing with diabetes is to be careful to eat properly in the first place.”
We think this is an excellent point. We’ve had several requests for columns about diabetes-related changes in mood and cognition and will indeed address that soon.
In a previous column a mention was made of seeking advice from a nutritionist. We would like to thank the registered dietitians who wrote in to point out that unlike a nutritionist, who requires no specialized training, a registered dietitian has a degree in nutrition and has successfully completed both an internship and passed a registration exam.
After a column about the use of fecal transplants to treat infection with the bacterium C. difficile, which can cause symptoms that range from diarrhea to life-threatening inflammation of the colon, we heard from a reader who successfully underwent the procedure.
“I had this transplant done two years ago at age 94,” she wrote. “It worked well, and in two to three weeks, no more C. diff. I am now a healthy 96!”
And with that, we’ve used up our allotted space for the week. We love your letters and hope you keep them coming. We look forward to discussing more of your questions and concerns soon.