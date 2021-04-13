Dear Harriette:

I’ve been around the same church community for practically my entire life. I’m moving to a new town where I know hardly anyone, so I’m going to have to find a new church family. I have no idea where to begin since I don’t have any connections in the new town. I’m in my late 20s, and I want to find a young church with traditional values. How should I go about this?

— Churchgoer

Dear Churchgoer: Start with your home church. Speak to the pastor to find out if they have any contacts in your new town or if they can put you in touch with a national office to help you with an introduction. Depending upon your church affiliation within the denomination, this could be an easy ask. Churches are typically eager to welcome young people, especially now, when attendance is down for much of the nation. Talk to an administrator to learn about churches that fit your personality and needs.

If that doesn’t work, look online for churches in your new town with young congregations and a traditional mindset. You are bound to find some options that you can visit.

