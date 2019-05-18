Dear Harriette:
I am 23 years old, and when people ask me what I want to pursue in life, I am unsure how to give the proper answer. This confusion is not because I cannot find a passion, but because I have too many passions that come to mind. None of them really relate to the others, so I feel as though I cannot simply list them because it makes me sound scrambled.
My first passion is music. I played violin for eight consecutive years in middle and high school, and I have gained a love for music of all genres because of it. I want to perfect my skill and play professionally. I just did not choose to study that in college, so getting a job in that field is on pause. Next, I love cooking and want to open a business one day with my family recipes perfected. However, I have no real restaurant experience and no consecutive culinary arts courses under my belt. Lastly, I want to study holistic medicine and become a practitioner who can help others heal naturally. This is personal to me because my health issues were diminished thanks to holistic care, and I want to pay it forward.
Each passion requires focus and attention, and I hate having to choose to explain what I want to do in my life. — Passionate Thinker
Dear Passionate Thinker: You have three strong ideas. Choose to develop one at a time. You may want to look for work in a restaurant so you can learn the business from the ground up. Look for restaurants that are similar to what you want to open, and apply there. In the beginning, just about any job could be OK. You should learn all positions if you want to run a successful restaurant.