Dear Abby:

I have seen you mention in your column your cookbooklets of favorite recipes. I hope the meatloaf recipe is included. Years ago, I cut out your meatloaf recipe, and it’s been a staple at my house ever since. I did make one significant change: I use ground bison instead of beef. It’s healthier and tastes great. Thanks, Abby, for your years of entertaining, wise words.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

Coastal Georgia's ecology given B grade

Coastal Georgia's ecology given B grade

The overall health of Coastal Georgia’s ecosystem was considered moderately good in 2022 based on a report card released recently by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division.

Blessing of the Fleet held in Brunswick

Blessing of the Fleet held in Brunswick

The 85th Brunswick Blessing of the Fleet took place Saturday at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. The event is held annually on Mother’s Day weekend to honor Our Lady of Fatima, the patron saint of Portugal and of mothers in the Catholic parish. The festival’s entertainment al…