From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I doubt that COVID-19 will ever go away. It seems it will resurface in various forms. Could this be part of the prediction years ago about chemical warfare?
– C.D.
Dear C.D.: A few decades ago, it was fashionable to suggest that the world was entering a great era of peace, putting great hope in the advancement of technology. People hoped for peace in the earlier part of the 20th century. Such hope was shattered by World War I; it was preparation for WWII.
Permeating the media is the concentration on catastrophic headlines, including reports some years ago that germs capable of destroying nations had already been developed, including new viruses that could cause a breakdown in the health of the populace of an entire continent. Chemical and germ warfare are part of the arms arsenal being developed throughout the world. Documentaries report that insects could someday be in control of our planet. One major news outlet concluded an editorial with the words, “There’s a feeling that… the world [is] in its twilight.”
Terrorist groups are growing more daring in their attacks. Atrocities fill the news. Nuclear weapons and precarious international relationships are not the only indications of civilization on a collision course. The increase of [catastrophic events] are overwhelming.
On the moral front, things look extremely bleak. There’s an explosion and rejection of moral law and guidelines. Pleasure has become the goal of millions. Pornography meets with little restraint. On every hand, people are screaming for “liberation” and social justice.
Putting faith in Jesus Christ is the only hope. Hope does not rest in the affairs of this world. It rests in Christ, who is coming again. The great question of the ages is this: Are you prepared to meet Jesus Christ?
