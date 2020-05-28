From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My teenager, like most, is very impressionable. Her friend’s older sister told her that if she believes in whatever she wants to do, she can do it. This sounds like the dangerous philosophy: “I think, therefore I am.” How can I help her understand that God is ultimately in control?
— D.P.
Dear D.P.: Put simply, it is impossible to believe anything into existence. Try it. Who can simply “believe” that they can inherit a million dollars and it happens? Who can seriously say that they can believe a child into existence?
People that make such claims are deceivers. Their motive is to draw others into believing lies. This is just what Satan did in the Garden of Eden, and Adam and Eve fell prey.
There are many authors, talk show hosts, and newscasters who become wealthy or famous by using high-sounding words that seem like the epitome of scholarship and culture. They are intellectually clever and crafty... adept at beguiling thoughtless men and women. The Bible tells us to be on the alert, “because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour” (1 Peter 5:8).
Be on your guard. The Bible says, “When a strong man, fully armed, guards his own [house], his goods are in peace” (Luke 11:21). Arm yourself with the Word of God. It will guide and protect you. Believers are to test the various aspects and doctrines that abound, including the theories of others. Most of all, we are to test them against the standard of the Word of God.
Put your belief in the one true God. Have faith in Him. He is the One who spoke into existence the sun, moon and stars — and yes, your very life. Reject the pride of man and embrace the Man Jesus Christ.