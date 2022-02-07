Dear Abby:
My sister-in-law is increasingly overbearing and abusive to me. It has always been a problem, but I ignored her nasty comments. Now, I am finally sick of it.
During the last year, she has begun to insist my husband retire. She wants us to close the doors of a business we have operated for 43 years. We are highly successful. We have more than 23 employees who depend on their salaries for their livelihood, and the business is valuable.
I have tried to tell her nicely to butt out, but it has only made her more abusive. I can’t draw Social Security yet, so I wouldn’t have an income. My husband won’t say much about it. Now she’s soliciting our friends to call us and harass us about retiring. Help!
— Still Working in Virginia
Dear Still Working: If anyone tells you to retire and sell your business, an appropriate response would be, “I know you mean well, but when we’re ready to retire, we will let you know.”