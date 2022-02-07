Dear Abby:

My sister-in-law is increasingly overbearing and abusive to me. It has always been a problem, but I ignored her nasty comments. Now, I am finally sick of it.

During the last year, she has begun to insist my husband retire. She wants us to close the doors of a business we have operated for 43 years. We are highly successful. We have more than 23 employees who depend on their salaries for their livelihood, and the business is valuable.

I have tried to tell her nicely to butt out, but it has only made her more abusive. I can’t draw Social Security yet, so I wouldn’t have an income. My husband won’t say much about it. Now she’s soliciting our friends to call us and harass us about retiring. Help!

— Still Working in Virginia

Dear Still Working: If anyone tells you to retire and sell your business, an appropriate response would be, “I know you mean well, but when we’re ready to retire, we will let you know.”

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

