State legislation aimed directly at homeless people calls for the creation of homeless camps and would prohibit sleeping and camping anywhere else but the designated area. If passed, it would be unlawful for a homeless person to sleep in a park or alley.
Introduced by Sen. Gardner Summers, R-Cordele, Senate Bill 62 would provide good political cover for cities and counties looking for resolutions to homeless issues. Council members and commissioners could just lean on the new law when it comes to homeless issues.
Sen. Summers introduced this bill once before, it should be noted. The first version, however, received a thorough tongue-lashing by some. In addition to making it a misdemeanor for homeless people who broke the law, it called for punishing any city that failed to enforce the sleeping ban. The penalty would have been denial of state grants.
As expected in a state with a two-party system, accusations of waging a cruel and unjust battle against people who live on the streets drowned out the underlying purpose of the measure. Its author rejected claims that he was attempting to criminalize homelessness. The better question would have been and still is, what is wrong with having a central location for jobless and rootless transients who need assistance or who could use a helping hand?
Finding a safe harbor for them to rest, shelter from the elements, bathe, find work or a temporary position away from the general population before moving on would benefit everyone, especially the homeless. They can receive the same services — and possibly even more — than they are now getting and without having to deal with irate storekeepers or residents or answering questions from a police officer.
Opponents will still look at the bill from one angle and one angle only: isolating the homeless from everyone else, from adults who work or children who go to school. They would no longer be able to step up into a child or adult’s face and demand money for food or for whatever debilitating habit that is keeping them on the streets.
It’s almost a certainty that these camps could be set up so that those who feel a yearning to give or help in another way could do so.