State legislation aimed directly at homeless people calls for the creation of homeless camps and would prohibit sleeping and camping anywhere else but the designated area. If passed, it would be unlawful for a homeless person to sleep in a park or alley.

Introduced by Sen. Gardner Summers, R-Cordele, Senate Bill 62 would provide good political cover for cities and counties looking for resolutions to homeless issues. Council members and commissioners could just lean on the new law when it comes to homeless issues.

