From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There’s a lot said in religion about people’s hearts being wicked, but does the Bible speak of God’s heart; does He have a heart like man?
— H.S.
Dear H.S.: God created mankind in His image. “For the mouth of the Lord has spoken” (Isaiah 1:20). “For the eyes of the Lord run to and fro... to show Himself strong on behalf of those whose heart is loyal to Him” (2 Chronicles 16:9). “Seek His face continually” (Psalm 105:4, NASB).
The Bible also speaks of God’s heart in relation to man: “The Lord has sought for Himself a man after His own heart” (1 Samuel 13:14). He searches the heart and probes our innermost thoughts. “I, the Lord, search the heart” (Jeremiah 17:10).
God ponders the heart. “Every way of a man is right in his own eyes, but the Lord [ponders] the hearts” (Proverbs 21:2). People may rationalize the way they live and say that it’s all right. God doesn’t take our evaluation.
God weighs the heart and declares that man’s heart is deceitful (Jeremiah 17:9). He weighs us by the life of Christ and we all fall short of God’s glory (Romans 3:23). But He has made a way of redemption, to bring us into fellowship with Him through salvation. This is the work of God.
What does the Bible say about the heart of Jesus Himself? His perfect and compassionate heart; His glorious heart, His loving heart, His tender heart, broke for the sins of mankind and He became the sacrifice for our sins. He who knew no sin became sin for us and paid the penalty in full (2 Corinthians 5:21). O what a Savior!
Pure hearts will be Christlike. It’s God’s desire that we be conformed to the image of His Son. “I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you” (Ezekiel 36:26). This is the heart of God.