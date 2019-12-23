Dear Dr. Wallace:
Last week, my friend was given a new car for her 18th birthday.
Yesterday, she called me and wanted to go for a ride in her birthday present, so we drove up to a local lake for a girls lunch and then drove back to our hometown.
The only problem was that we are both in the 12th grade at our high school, and since our trip took place on a school day, the school called my mom and asked why I wasn’t in school. They found out I was missing by speaking to my little brother, who is a freshman at our school. Little bro said he saw me dressed and leaving for school, so it kind of scared everyone when they all realized I was not in class. Anyhow, my mom also thought I went to school, so when I got home and she had all the facts, I was in big trouble. My mom got really upset and grounded me. She was madder at me than I can remember over the past few years.
I’ll admit that I shouldn’t have skipped class (it was my very first time doing something like this), but being grounded for two months is, in my opinion, a bit too harsh. Your take on my punishment will be appreciated — whether or not you agree with me. What do you feel is an appropriate punishment for a first-time offender like me?
— Class Cutter, via email
Dear Class Cutter: Skipping school is a serious mistake. Many parents who believed their daughters to be at school have received phone calls from authorities for a number of reasons, from car accidents to crimes.
You deserve stiff discipline, but, in my opinion, two to four weeks of restriction should be adequate as long as you promise to never skip school again — and you keep your promise. If and when you commit a second offense (don’t!), I would side with your parents no matter what length or type of noncorporal punishment you would be dealt at that time. The key for you and any young person in a similar situation is to both learn from your mistake and make positive changes going forward. Life is a learning process, and wise people of all ages work hard to not repeat their mistakes.