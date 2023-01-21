From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Students are so impressionable and as a teacher, I am trying to counter what others are teaching them such as, “There are no absolutes; all truth is relative.” The very comment contradicts itself because it’s an absolute statement. What Bible verses are absolutes?
– A.T.
Dear A.T.: No matter how terrible our sins, God loves us. Were it not for the love of God, none of us would ever have a chance in the future life. The Bible tells us that “while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8). What a statement!
The promises of God’s love and forgiveness are real because His Word is real. The human language cannot adequately describe something so wonderful, but God’s Word is absolute.
Describing the total beauty of the ocean cannot be understood until it’s actually seen. Until we accept God’s love and forgiveness, until we actually possess true peace with God, no one can describe its wonders to the fullest. It’s not something the mind can comprehend. The finite mind isn’t capable of dealing with anything as great as the love of God. Our minds have difficulty explaining how a black cow can eat green grass and give white milk — but we drink and are nourished by it. Our minds can’t reason through all the intricate processes that take place when we plant a small seed that produces a huge vine bearing watermelons — but we eat and enjoy them! We can’t understand radio, but we listen. The mind can’t explain the electricity that creates light — but we know it’s there.
God’s love must be received by putting faith in Him completely, accepting His forgiveness of sin totally. When that happens, there isn’t any room for doubt. We cannot do this on anyone else’s word; we must put the Lord first in life to in order to [absorb] His love that transforms.
