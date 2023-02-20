Dear Abby:

Regarding “Baffled in Iowa” (Nov. 4), it appears the letter writer’s friend may be in danger. As you stated, the man her friend became involved with is “more than a little controlling.” At the least, this woman, once located by social services or police, needs a welfare check — i.e., a serious look at her situation by a well-versed professional familiar with these kinds of situations.

