From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There was an online article “The Religion of Whatever,” pointing out that religion is “whatever” we make it. What is the difference between “professing Christ” and “possessing Christ”?
— A.C.
Dear A.C.: Professing faith in Jesus Christ is clearly not the same as possessing Christ, who is the source of faith. People can have religion but not know Christ. It’s having Christ that counts.
USA Today featured a story about young adults and their changing attitudes about faith: “Young adults appear largely uninterested in ... ‘correct’ doctrine. ... Their God is a big God who is unbound by Scripture. ... Clergy are seeing less emphasis on believing and more emphasis on belonging.”
People today believe in the “do good religion;” doing good things for themselves and for others. “Whatever” has become a mantra for many, a trendy approach to a religion of belonging to “self.” One woman tried out several denominations and finally settled on her own religion — a mix of the Baha’i and Native-American traditional healing practices — while still claiming to be a Christian. She said, “I support people who do good wherever they are.”
One sociologist reported a woman by the name of Sheila who took religion to a new level saying, “My faith has carried me a long way. It’s Sheilaism. Just my own little voice.”
There are some religious voices today that profess Christ but willingly give up some of His teachings in order to harmonize Christianity with other religions, but possessing Christ means to fully believe on Him, in Him, and walk with Him according to the Bible.
Men and women may devise plans to satisfy their inner longings, but in the midst of all the “religions” of the world, God’s way is available for all who will come to Him on His terms.