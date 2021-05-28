Dear Dr. Wallace:
I bought my 12-year-old daughter her own cellphone, and I’ve never checked it in the five months she’s had it.
I did give her specific rules when she first got her phone. For example, I instructed her not to share personal information with anyone and not to go online and talk to strangers in chatrooms of any kind.
My daughter is always with me, so I never felt the need to worry too much about this issue.
Then a funny thing happened the other night that gave me pause. I asked to use her phone for a minute to call my sister (her aunt) because I left my phone in my car. Well, my daughter turned a bit pale and panicked a bit, so naturally, this got me worried.
She did hand over the phone, and I didn’t immediately notice anything out of sorts, so I made my call and gave it back to her.
This experience now has me wondering if I should start checking her cellphone messages and texts regularly? And if I do, should we do this together, or should I just check it by myself when she’s asleep?
— Concerned Mother,
via email
Dear Concerned Mother: At your daughter’s age, it is indeed appropriate to go through your daughter’s phone with her. Let her know what’s considered appropriate, and also explain if there are things you notice that you don’t like. Then explain fully why you don’t like them. By doing this regularly with her, she’ll fully understand where you are coming from and why. It’s a teaching opportunity for you and a learning experience for her.
A parent’s role is to protect, nurture and educate a child. At this young of an age, a cellphone can be dangerous if left unmonitored. Each child develops his or her level of maturity over time, so there eventually comes an age when close monitoring of a cellphone is no longer appropriate.