From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
We live in a world that encourages pride in a person and mocks humility. So many of my colleagues brag about their successes, their ingenuity and their hold over people. This is disgusting, yet few people in the ministry speak out about it. I know the Bible says a great deal about having a prideful countenance. Why do people dignify something God condemns?
– P.C.
Dear P.C.: In our culture, we hear a lot about the inferiority complex, but the superiority complex is seldom spoken of. The truth is, pride is associated with failure, not success. The pride that God loathes is the haughty, undue self-esteem that pours forth from mankind and is out of proportion to our actual worth. It is the repugnant egotism that is repulsive to God. It’s that revolting conceit that swaggers before men and struts in the presence of the Almighty. The destructive power of pride is that it countenances nothing higher than itself. And God hates it.
Pride may take various forms. Spiritual pride trusts in one’s own virtue rather than in the grace of God. Intellectual pride gives its possessor self-confidence rather than God- confidence. Pride in material things enthrones self and displaces God; secondary things are exalted to the place of first importance. Social pride manifests itself in arrogance and status. All forms of pride emanate from the haughty human heart, and pride is the sin that God hates most.
When we confess pride and humble ourselves in the sight of God, He forgives us and strengthens us to look at the perfect example — Jesus Christ — who “humbled Himself and became obedient to the point of death, even the death of the cross” (Philippians 2:8).
Pride comes from looking only at ourselves; meekness comes through looking at God. “God [opposes] the proud, but gives grace to the humble” (James 4:6).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Music offers a universal language, as a group of students at Glynn Academy plan to prove during their upcoming show, “Singing thru the Decades.”
Brunswick’s first Boy Scouts of America troop for girls is up and running and looking for new members.
Nineteen-year-old Trent Lehrkamp — who police say was left by three minors at the hospital emergency room covered in spray paint, barely breathing and with a mixture of drugs and alcohol in his system that nearly killed him — is out of the intensive care unit.
Cries for justice rang loudly down Parkwood Avenue on Monday where more than 200 people gathered to pray, show their support and, most of all, to call for arrests to be made in the incident that police say put Trent Lehrkamp in the hospital in critical condition and on a ventilator.
A new event intended to celebrate what makes local bands programs special is planned for Thursday and invites fifth-graders and their families to come out.
The father of a 19-year-old in critical condition in the Brunswick hospital told police his son “never returns home normal” when he goes to the house on St. Simons Island that is the subject of an investigation into an alleged hazing incident, according to a police incident report.