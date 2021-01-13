From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My friend says he is both prideful and humble. Is it possible to be both?
— P.H.
Dear P.H.: The book of wisdom says with pride comes shame (Proverbs 11:2). Proverbs is a marvelous little book to read daily. There are thirty-one chapters — one for each day of the month. It teaches man how to get along with others and overflows with wisdom.
A longtime friend calls each day of the month by its corresponding proverb. It is never the first of the month, but Proverbs 1 Day. Instead of the 22nd of the month, she calls it Proverbs 22 Day. What an uplifting thought; to begin each day with wise nuggets of truth from God’s Word.
When He sees us walking by His truth, it pleases the Lord. The opposite of pride is humility. We are commanded to seek the Lord and His righteousness and humility (Zephaniah 2:3). This is difficult especially in our world today.
In the world today, society is self-focused. The culture shouts, “Me, myself, and I!” This is dangerous and we must be on the alert and police our hearts, asking God to convict us when we have your eyes turned inward. Pride comes from looking only at ourselves; meekness comes through looking at God. Sin gathers up all that violates a Holy God and keeps souls from entering God’s wonderful eternal home. But pride is pivotal — it stirs up everything that is against the Lord, including lying.
The Bible teaches that we should think more highly of others than we think of ourselves (Philippians 2:3). This is made very difficult today by self-help books and seminars, advertisements, and entertainment that fill our minds with bolstering our self-confidence.
Pride flees when we compare ourselves to God. Humility causes us to look outward to others, and most of all upward to God.