From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It has been fascinating to watch the development of the Abraham Accord and to see the effort in forging peace in the Middle East. I know we are told to pray for peace but it really won’t come through man’s treaties, but rather the return of Christ, correct?
— E.T.
Dear E.T.: We sometimes wonder where God is during the storms of life, and if we will ever experience world peace. Questions are asked: Where is God? Why doesn’t He stop the evil? The Bible assures us that God will abolish evil when Christ returns. No wonder Scripture tells us that, at that time, “every knee should bow… and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord” (Philippians 2:10-11).
Jesus did not tell us when He is coming back. He said we were not to speculate.
Jesus said that there would be certain signs to watch for. These “signs of the times” are described throughout Scripture, and taken together we see a striking portrait of the end times.
Jesus spoke of the coming of a godless, secular society, and He spoke of the dangers of heresies of those who try to pervert the message of the truth Christ came to deliver. This is a realistic portrait of our times.
But there is a wonderful assurance in the Person of Jesus Christ. The question to ask is, “Where will you be when the end of time comes?” As the wonderful song “How Great Thou Art” says, someday He will come with shouts of acclamation, and there will be a joyous reunion of all those who have trusted in Him. Prepare yourself for that moment of all moments that count for eternity, for God Himself will bring peace to the hearts of mankind.