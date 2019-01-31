Dear Dr. Wallace:
Last year, I was dating a guy who was heavily into cocaine, and pretty soon, I joined him a time or two. Then, I found I was on it steadily (every day or every other day) for about a month, but luckily for me, we broke up and I stopped using all drugs — cold turkey.
Since then, I’ve read that drugs can have a devastating effect on unborn babies. Will my drug use cause me to have a deformed baby when I get pregnant? Please answer soon. I’m engaged, and we are about to set a date for our wedding. It’s been over a year since I’ve taken any drugs of any kind, and I’ve learned my lesson. I’m confident that I will stay off drugs for the rest of my life, but I’m worried about damage that I’ve done that could be permanent.
— Anonymous, via email
Dear Anonymous: First of all, congratulations on giving up cocaine cold turkey. That is no small achievement.
The greatest possible physical damage to an unborn infant occurs when the mother uses illegal drugs and alcohol while she is pregnant. The good news is that when a pregnant woman refrains from using illegal drugs and drinking alcohol, the chances are quite low that the unborn baby would suffer physical or mental damage from any past use well before the baby was conceived. Consider yourself lucky that you now find yourself in control of your life. You likely succumbed to peer pressure when you used alongside of your previous boyfriend. Be extremely wary from now on to control all of your own actions, for your own personal well-being. You must make good decisions and protect your health at all times. Don’t ever do anything simply because someone else close to you is doing it. Peer pressure is one of the most powerful and dangerous forces that can subject an individual to potential harm. I trust you’ve learned this lesson, yet you must constantly defend yourself from repeating past mistakes. Keep those lessons learned in the forefront of your mind and realize just how lucky you are to be where you are in your life today.
I send my best wishes to you and your fiance for a happy, healthy future.