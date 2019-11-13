From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why is praying so hard? It seems that every time I sincerely try to pray, distractions come and I lose heart
— P.W.
Dear P.W.: For many people prayer isn’t a joy but a burden. When they fail to pray, they feel guilty; when they do pray, they worry that they might not be doing it correctly. Or disruptions break in and steal the time away. Or their prayers are wooden and lifeless, perhaps only repeating words learned in childhood but never engaging their minds or hearts. But this is the opposite of what prayer should be. Prayer shouldn’t be a burden but a privilege — a privilege God has graciously given us because He enjoys fellowship with His saints. Remember: Jesus Christ died to destroy the barrier of sin that separates us from God, and when we give our lives to Him, we have a personal relationship with Almighty God.
But central to any relationship is communication. It’s true on a human level; what kind of relationship do two people have who never talk with each other? In a far greater way, our relationship with God involves communication — not just an occasional brief chat, but a deep sharing of ourselves and our concerns with God. Because Christ has opened Heaven’s door for us, the Bible says, we should “come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need” (Hebrews 4:16).
Prayer is simply talking to God and God speaks with us through His Word. Both are essential — and both are gifts God has given us so we can know Him. Prayer is a gift from God’s hand just as much as the Bible. Imagine being able to talk to the Creator and the King of glory. Time for prayer should be paramount to our daily lives.