From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I hear so many people talk about prayer — celebrities as they receive their awards, sports figures when they win, politicians when they campaign and others from all walks of life; yet their lives do not reflect a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Do these people know what praying in the name of Jesus really means?
– P.P.
Dear P.P.: Prayer should not be merely an act, but an attitude of life. When people have a genuine personal relationship with Jesus Christ as their Savior, they can be assured that God hears their prayers. The wonderful name of Jesus has opened the door to Heaven for us. We can approach Him, and speak directly to Him, only because of what He has done for us. The phrase “in Jesus’ name” isn’t a magic formula we add in order to make God answer our prayers. God answers our prayers solely because of His Son, Jesus Christ.
When we pray we seek God’s will in our prayers. This pleases Him because He wants to show us the way to life, the way to peace; the way to Him. We gain access to the Lord by faith in Him, which brings us into His marvelous grace (Romans 5:1–2).
We should never cease to thank God for the wonderful privilege of prayer. It should be an integral part of our lives at all times as we see from the example of His followers who gave themselves “continually to prayer” (Acts 6:4).
When Jesus walked on this earth, Scripture shows us that He demonstrated the power of prayer as He prayed to His Father in Heaven. Nothing can replace a daily time spent alone with God in prayer. In the morning, prayer is the key that opens to us the treasures of God’s mercies and blessings. In the evening, it’s the key that envelops us under His protection and safeguard.
