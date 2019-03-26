From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
How can people experience the nearness of the Lord at all times?
— S.G.
Dear S.G.: Charles Spurgeon, often referred to as the “Prince of Preachers,” once said that there had never been 15 minutes in his life when he did not sense the presence of Christ. My, what a statement; one that perhaps few people could claim. What strength we would have if we trained for life knowing that Christ walks beside us.
Best seller “In His Steps,” by Charles Sheldon, told of a pastor’s challenge to his people: “Don’t do anything without first asking the question, ‘What would Jesus do?’ “ This challenge — seen today on popular wrist bands — can be convicting to all of us.
Do we live our lives with this thought in mind? Do we cultivate the sense of His presence as we go about the daily routine of our lives? Christ must be vitally real to us if we are to remain faithful to Him in the hour of crisis. Who knows when that hour might be?
Unceasing prayer and Scripture memorization can give us strength throughout the days; they can bring comfort in the lonely nights. There is great power in God’s Word. When we experience joy, our memories can bring to mind, “Bless the Lord ... and forget not all His benefits” (Psalm 103:2). When we feel others are against us, we can call to mind, “(You O Lord) who save those who trust in You from those who rise up against them” (Psalm 17:7). When we need a loving word, we remember, “For His lovingkindness is great toward us” (Psalm 117:2, NASB).
When we hide these truths in our hearts we find that time after time we will seek the comfort they provide (Psalm 145:18). This is the nearness of the Lord.