From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I wish I could do better at praying. I try, but I get so distracted and my mind always comes up with important things to do. Why is this?
— P.D.
Dear P.D.: Prayer is more than a wish; it is the voice of faith directed to God. Prayer should not be merely an act; it is a way of life. We must learn to shut out the distractions that come from Satan. He wants to break the fellowship with the Master of our lives so that we become ineffective.
Life is busy for most, but still we generally find time for the things we truly want to do. Prayer is for every moment of our lives. This is why the Bible tells us to “pray without ceasing” (1 Thessalonians 5:17). It is an attitude, an acknowledgement, that God knows our thoughts and sees our deeds, but do we actually ever share our hearts with Him?
One of the best ways to prepare ourselves for prayer is to read the Word of God. We must not allow distractions to discourage us. When we keep our eyes fixed on God’s promises we are encouraged, and this can only be done by listening to the Word of the Lord. He has spoken to us on every subject that concerns us. How wonderful it is to make the Bible central in our lives — not to just know it, but obey it.
We cannot afford to be too busy to pray. In the Bible God speaks to us; in prayer we speak to God. Both are essential. Most Bibles remain unopened and unread and then we panic when our lives begin to falter. If we cling to this Guidebook, it will lead us to the Guide, the Lord Jesus Christ, and His Spirit will “teach us to pray” (Luke 11:1).