From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It’s been said that prayer is one of the most important things we can do. If God knows everything, why do people need to tell Him of their concerns and wishes?
– P.D.
Dear P.D.: Prayer is one of the privileges of the child of God, made possible because Jesus Christ has opened up the way to our Father. This brings His people into fellowship with Him.
God loves us and does not want us to be anxious about anything, but faithfully pray about everything with thanksgiving (Philippians 4:6).
The Bible also says to persist in prayer and to pray about everything. God does not always answer the way we think He should, or when we think He should.
We should be grateful for this – He knows far better than we do what is best! But, the Bible tells us to always keep on praying (1 Thessalonians 5:17), not for wishes, but to thank Him for His constant care and for providing for our needs. Jesus told a parable about a persistent widow who constantly begged a judge to act on her case, which he eventually did (Luke 18:1-8). One reason Jesus told this parable was to encourage us to pray frequently.
We cannot change God’s mind about something which He has already answered. In other words, God will answer a prayer sometimes with a “no” rather than a “yes”, and sometimes with a “wait.” Are we willing to accept His will? Always pray according to God’s will.
Heaven is full of answers to prayer for which no one ever bothered to ask. Prayers have no boundaries. They can leap miles and continents and be translated instantly into any language.
Learn to enter into this wonderful relationship with Jesus Christ by first submitting to Him and receiving His salvation.