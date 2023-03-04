From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is prayer a necessary part of living the Christian life, or something that certain people are gifted in doing?
– P.L.
Dear P.L.: True prayer is a way of life and strengthens us in our daily walk with Jesus Christ. We should make prayer a habit, not a ritual. Prayer builds our relationship with the Lord. We should never be too busy to pray, just as we should never be too busy to spend time with those we love.
Habits can often become rituals that make no impact, but prayer is a vital link in having strength and endurance. The old saying, “A family that prays together, stays together,” carries a lot of weight.
Prayer drives people to God — and God is ready to listen and answer. What a privilege that so many miss out on! Prayer unifies and energizes the believer. It can be a reminder that we do not have to go out into the world without the power of God going with us. Only by direct contact with God through prayer can we hope to have the serenity and security that will enable us to be a witness for Him in a dark and confused world.
The practice of prayer also equips family members to pray effectively amid the pressures of jobs, school, and community relations. The home is the best place to learn spiritual lessons such as these. And prayer is the best way to prepare for whatever is in store for us in the critical and testing times of life. When difficulties come, we don’t have to be dependent on the circumstances around us, but on the hidden resource within us — and that is God Himself.
