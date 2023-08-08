From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Dear Dr. Graham:
Dear Dr. Graham:
It is difficult to comprehend prayer, and I am discouraged. When I pray, it seems I am speaking into the air. I understand salvation found only in Christ Jesus, but I am not sure I grasp the reality of fellowship with Him when I can’t see Him. What is the secret to communing with the Lord?
– C.P.
Dear C.P.: Central to any relationship is communication. It’s true on a human level; what kind of relationship do two people have who never talk with each other? In a far greater way, our relationship with God involves communication — not just an occasional brief chat, but a deep sharing of our concerns and ourselves with God. Because Christ has opened Heaven’s door for us, the Bible says, we should “approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need” (Hebrews 4:16, NIV).
In the Bible God speaks to us; in prayer we speak to God. Both are essential — and both are gifts God has given us so we can know each other. Prayer is a gift from God’s hand just as much as the Bible, and He has given us the privilege of prayer because He loves us and wants our fellowship. “Certainly God has heard me; He has attended to the voice of my prayer” (Psalm 66:19). With the psalmist we can say, “I love the Lord, because He has heard my voice” (Psalm 116:1).
Prayer and Bible study are inseparably linked. Effective prayer is born out of the prompting of God’s Spirit as we read His Word.
