We must wake up as the people of God! There is a sense that the American church has been asleep, living in comfort. After all we have been through over the last 10 months, God must surely have our attention. The church is the people of God who can offer hope to the world unlike anyone else in the name of Jesus Christ. We must however be filled with the power of God’s Spirit.
E. Stanley Jones, a late great preacher of God’s Word, would often say, “Unless the Holy Spirit fills, the human spirit fails.” He was speaking of our need as Christians to filled with the power of God’s Holy Spirit in our lives.
It has been said and repeated by many Christian leaders that “if the Holy Spirit were to be lifted from the church today, 90 percent of the church would go right on as if nothing had changed.” This charge against the body of Christ implies that much of what we are doing in the church is lack God’s power, presence, and leading. Could that truly be the case?
Jesus was very clear about our need for the power of the Holy Spirit. These are the last words He told his disciples before ascending to heaven: “Do not leave Jerusalem, but wait for the gift my Father promised… in a few days you will be baptized with the Holy Spirit… But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you and you will be my witnesses” (Acts 1:4 – 8).
Jesus knew that we would often be tempted to fulfill our mission as the church in our own human strength. This task is a supernatural mission, however that needs supernatural strength. In essence, Jesus was saying, “You don’t have the power to accomplish this mission on your own.” Even after three years of following Jesus and witnessing his many miracles, including his resurrection from the dead, the disciples could not go out in their own strength. Human zeal and excitement are never enough to change lives.
Just as Jesus believed it was imperative for his first disciples to be filled with the Holy Spirit, we too must be filled if we are going to be fruitful in God’s service. In Ephesians 5:18, Paul called for Christians to be “filled with the Spirit.”
Well, just what does this mean? First of all, Paul’s statement is in the imperative mood meaning it is a command. Paul is not giving an option or suggestion. He is indicating this is a part of an obedient lifestyle.
Secondly, it is in the plural form. It is directed to all Christians, not just an elite group. All of God’s people are to walk in the fullness of the Spirit. No one is excluded.
Third, the command to be filled with the Spirit is in the passive voice. This is not something you actually do, but rather something God does for you, to you, and in you as you surrender to Christ. God only fills a hungry, surrendered heart.
Lastly, the command to be filled is in the present tense in the original Greek language. In Greek, the present tense always represents a continuous and repeated action. Paul is telling us that the fullness of the Spirit is not a one-time experience, but is to be a continuous and repeated experience of God’s presence and power in our lives.
The famous writer Andrew Murray wrote concerning the continual appropriation of the Spirit’s power: “Our lungs are full of breath, yet call for a fresh supply every moment; our fingers pulse with the fullness of blood yet continually call to the heart for a fresh supply. We should praise God for the Spirit that has been received, and yet always desire His fuller inflow.”
D.L. Moody said, “A great many think that because they have been filled once, they are going to be full for all time. But oh, we are leaky vessels. We have to be kept right under the fountain all the time in order to stay full. What we need is a fresh supply, a fresh anointing, fresh power. And if we seek it, and seek it with all our hearts, we will obtain it.”
Are you leaking, or are you full? We must be filled with the power of the Holy Spirit.
We cannot be dry and leaky in this season. We need surrender to Jesus. Turn from that which does not please him. Turn to Him and ask him in faith to truly fill you with His Spirit. Unless the Spirit fills, your spirit will fail. And that’s the Word.
