From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My neighbor’s son is a fine young man but he is breaking his mother’s heart by rejecting the faith he was brought up in and claiming that he doesn’t believe in God, yet he candidly says that he is searching for a greater being that must surely direct the human race. Isn’t this a contradiction?
— M.P.
Dear M.P.: There is one who works very hard at directing the human race right into Hell. The Bible says, “Your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour. Resist him.” (1 Peter 5:8-9). Satan wants to portray himself as God; he disguises himself as an “angel of light” (2 Corinthians 11:14). But truth is that he is the father of darkness, confusion and lies.
A remarkable fact for all seekers of God is that belief in some kind of god is universal. Whatever period of history we study, whatever culture we examine, if we look back in time we see all peoples, primitive or modern, acknowledging a deity. During the past two centuries archaeology has unearthed the ruins of many civilizations, but none has ever been found that did not yield some evidence of a god who was worshiped.
Man has made gods out of his imagination — some people even worship themselves! They find it necessary to fill the vacuum left within them with some other kind of deity. We must pray for those around us who are searching for the truth. We must ask the Lord “to open their eyes, in order to turn them from darkness to light, and from the power of Satan to God, that they may receive forgiveness of sins ... by faith in (God)” (Acts 26:18).