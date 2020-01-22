From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There is so much talk in church about praising the Lord, but I don’t hear too much about repenting. Is praising God really about music?
— S.L.
Dear S.L.: “Praise and worship” has become a cliche. Praising the Lord is not something we’re called to do on Sunday morning. It’s a way of life — praising God no matter what we do or where we are. It’s relatively easy to sing for an hour in church, but it’s another matter entirely to live day in and day out praising the Lord with our obedience.
When we are discouraged, “praise Him” (Psalm 42:5). Praise to God is the antidote for every trouble. When we praise Him, we’re worshiping Him by keeping our eyes on Him. Scripture speaks of praising the Lord continually, past, present, and future. Praise should be on our lips and in our hearts; in our thinking, speaking, and singing; but most of all in how we live.
The patriarchs praised the Lord throughout the generations. The prophets praised Him for deliverance. The apostles praised Christ in all of His glory, and the people praised the Messiah who came and is coming again. The praise did not flow only in times of victory, but also in times of imprisonment, in times of despair, and in the face of death.
One of the most compelling passages about praise, however, is when Jesus Himself praised His Father in Heaven for revealing the truth to the people whose ears and hearts had been opened to the Gospel. He had been preaching this message to Jewish leaders, but they rejected His message and sought to kill Him. He rebuked them for scoffing at those who had received His Word with gladness (Matthew 11:25). Our lives should reflect the praise of the One who redeems lost souls. It should be demonstrated in our lives because this will be the grandeur of Heaven, praising Him eternally.