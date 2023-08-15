From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am teaching a children’s Bible class and have been astounded to see how quickly kids pick up on things. I’ve learned more than I could have ever imagined. However, I struggle with how to answer some of their questions because I’m afraid I will mislead them. Is there a secret to teaching children things about God?
– T.C.
Dear T.C.: Jesus called the children to Him and told His disciples not to prevent them from coming (Matthew 19:14). Children love asking questions, and they deserve honest answers. Scripture clearly calls adults to teach children God’s truth. “Gather the people to Me … hear My words … that they may teach their children” (Deuteronomy 4:10).
When a child asks, for instance, “Is there anything God can’t do?” we should always point them to God’s Word. God can never tell a lie — and because of that, His Word can be trusted. There is no greater investment in children’s lives than to point them to the Bible. “As for God, His way is perfect” (Psalm 18:30). His power gives “us all things that pertain to life and godliness” (2 Peter 1:3). He is good, and does good. Lives — young or old — are made stronger by learning His truth.
Pop culture is searing the souls of our children. The digital world has infiltrated their surroundings and minds, choking their sense of right and wrong.
God says that we can learn a great deal about Him. Children must be taught that God can be everywhere at once, heeding the prayers of all who call out in the Name of Christ; performing the mighty miracles that keep the stars in their places, and the plants bursting up through the earth. In God’s textbook — the Bible — God speaks, and the Spirit of God takes the Word of God and makes the child of God.
