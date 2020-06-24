From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I think all of America is dreading this political season where so much hate abounds. What should the Christian position be when all sides are fighting each other?
— P.D.
Dear P.D.: America was founded on Biblical principles; our laws are based on Scripture. Many of our forefathers, thankfully, were Christians. In the early days of our nation, politicians quoted the Bible so frequently that they didn’t even have to give references because most of the nation’s settlers knew the Bible.
The word politics has a much wider meaning than merely a political party or party platform. Politics affects community life – our towns, our cities, our states, and our country. Churches filled with Christians have a right to be deeply concerned about where politics takes our nation.
The common life of humanity is part of the church’s concern because it is part of God’s concern; and in these days, especially, it is important that people should be reminded that all life – political, social, economic, and industrial – must be subject to the eternal laws of God. This is why it is so important that Christians be involved in who governs our nation and how its laws impact the future.
The church has a spiritual ministry of bringing men and women into a right relationship with one another as well as with God. The church is not preaching the whole Gospel unless it emphasizes righteousness in our daily living through salvation found only in Christ.
We have forgotten that our nation grew strong in an era when moral standards were emphasized; it has grown weak because we condone that which we once condemned. The secret strength of a nation is found in the faith that abides in the hearts, homes and families. We must return to the faith of our fathers which comes from God’s Word.